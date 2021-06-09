Friends mourn recent Lee’s Summit West grad at roadside memorial after deadly crash

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Police have identified the teenager killed in a crash Tuesday night in Lee’s Summit as 18-year-old Keaghan McDaniel.

McDaniel was driving down 3rd Street in Lee’s Summit just after 6 p.m. Tuesday night in a white Dodge truck when he collided with a Chevy Tahoe trying to turn from a stop sign at Bridlewood Drive onto the four-lane road.

The other driver survived, but McDaniel was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation. Lee’s Summit Police say they are looking at whether speed or failure to yield played a factor.

“Who would’ve known? He was just driving home from practice, just like any other day,” friend Mike McKnight said.

“I just saw him yesterday and talked to him before it happened, maybe 30 minutes before the accident,” another friend Ian McDonald said.



A roadside memorial now lines the sidewalk where the teen’s truck came to a stop after the crash.

Dozens of friends, classmates, teammates and teachers at Lee’s Summit West gathered at the memorial Wednesday remembering McDaniel, who just graduated last month.

It’s filled with flowers and McDaniel’s favorite things, baseball and videogames. There’s also chalk messages about his smile and how much he was loved and will be missed.

“Anyone you ask, he’s the most genuine, kind-hearted person you’ll ever meet. He always had a smile on his face, always laughing, stuff like that. It’s a tough loss for everyone,” McDonald said.

In April, in front of friends and family, McDaniel signed his letter of intent to play baseball at State Fair Community College. On Wednesday, his No. 2 jersey hung alone in the Lee’s Summit West dugout.

By Wednesday evening, a GoFundMe page had raised more than $50,000 for his mother, a Lee’s Summit middle school teacher.

“That’s who he loved the most in the world, so we are just trying to be there for her,” McDonald said.

“Still right now people are going to her house making sure she’s accompanied at all times,” McKnight said.

The teens sat on the side of the road for hours, mostly in silence, thinking about the friend they lost and how they’ll try to fill his shoes.

“He wouldn’t want people to be down. He’d want people to live their lives, always put a smile on each other’s face. Just tell everyone, your loved ones, you love them. Don’t take anything for granted because he’s looking down smiling, looking over us,” McDonald said.

