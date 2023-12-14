LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — You may remember the 12-year-old Lee’s Summit boy FOX4 told you about a few weeks ago. While treating a roller skating injury, doctors discovered cancer.

Beckett Thomas’ cancer treatment was causing him to lose his hair, so he made the decision to have his head shaved, and so did several of his friends.

They didn’t shy away from the clippers, some even took selfies and dads smiled and pointed their cameras.

A total of 15 kids had their heads shaved Thursday.

“It’s almost going to make me cry,” Beckett’s best friend Eli Stephens said. “How Beckett has this many friends that are willing to do this for Beckett, which is awesome to me that he gets the support that he gets through his treatment.”

“It makes me feel really great seeing all of these people coming together and supporting me through my battle with cancer,” Beckett said.

After the last lock was short, the kids lined up for a group photo with the sign “#BringingBaldBack.”

A GoFundMe page to help the family has raised over $26,000 so far.