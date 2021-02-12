From swampland to cigars, Ybor City offers rich history in bustling area near Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Once swampland, crawling with crocodiles and mosquitos, Ybor City (pronounced EE-bore) is now a bustling historic district near downtown Tampa. Brought to life in the late 1880’s when Tampa civic leaders convinced Vicente Ybor to move his cigar factory from the Florida Keys to Tampa.

The Cuban immigrant did so, lured by cheap land. Then in turn, lured labor to his new factory by offering free housing, or “casitas.” Many of the small homes remain and have been restored. One houses the Ybor City Chamber of Commerce.

“The nice thing about coming to Ybor City is that it’s real,” touts Chamber CEO Lee Bell. “It’s not fabricated, it’s not made last year, it is real.”

Right down to the brick streets and historic old buildings. They house cigar shops, restaurants, and yes, bars that come to life when the sun sets. A far cry from the district’s humble beginnings.

In its early days, more cigar factories followed Vicente’s, bringing a need for immigrant labor that went beyond Cuba. Italians, Irish, and Rumanians all flocked to the area and helped it boom. Now locals and tourists help it thrive. Visitors like Sarah and Bill Laundy of Tonganoxie, who was in town for Super Bowl 55, and in the market for a second home in a warmer climate. Enjoying lunch at Carmine’s, an Ybor City favorite, they relished the small town feel.

“We’ve never been here before,” Sarah noted. “It’s just quaint. A lot of history. We like it.”

But that history includes downturns, the pandemic its most recent challenge. Some businesses did not survive the closings and reduced traffic. But Chamber CEO Lee says the area had a firm foundation.

“Anytime there’s been an empty spot come available, it’s snatched up, like, immediately.”

And a Tampa Super Bowl hasn’t hurt. Visitors flocked to the area to enjoy the history, and the flocks of chickens. Yes, chickens, that have the run of the district, brought by the immigrants and now protected by a non-profit that helps feed and care for them. So much a part of the Ybor City life, even a chamber executive knows his place.

“I have to make sure they don’t come in the office,” Lee laughed. “I’ll be on the phone and there’s a chicken at my feet and I’m like, really?!”

Welcome to Ybor City, where Cuban coffee and cigars share the limelight, with Cuban traditions that roam free.

Learn more about what the area has to offer here.