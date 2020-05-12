From tech to touch, see the products helping people adjust to COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While many businesses are shut down, some new startups are blowing up during the coronavirus pandemic.

Devices built for other purposes or out of personal necessity have shown utility to deal with a world with heightened awareness for the spread of germs, or the explosion of telecommuting.

Justin Ith with Immutouch originally developed his gadget to help people who cope with compulsive hair-pulling. With medical experts guiding the public to avoid touching their face due to COVID-19 danger, he retro-fitted it for a different purpose.

“The idea is to bring that otherwise unconscious behavior to the forefront, and help people be aware and break that bad habit of touching their face,” Ith told FOX4.

From tech to touch, Wednesday night on FOX4 News at 10, Pat McGonigle highlights some of the winning products standing out for our new normal.