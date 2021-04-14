Frost Advisory in effect for Kansas City metro tonight

I had talked about the chances for more frosty mornings this week yesterday and on the Noon show today. And tonight, we need to prepare for more cold. Mostly clear skies are expected once again, allowing the mid 30s to move a little farther south to overtake the entire area. Here’s a look at expected low temperatures by 7 a.m. tomorrow.

Expected temperatures by 7 a.m. Thursday

Be sure to protect your plants in the garden or around your home tonight before bed. You can either cover them up or stick them in the garage overnight. You especially want to do that if you’re in northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri. In those areas, lows will likely fall to or below 32 degrees. A Freeze Warning has been issued up there for tonight as well.

What we’re anticipating tonight.

Luckily after tonight, overnight lows will bump back into the upper 30s and even low 40s thanks to clouds and rain coming into the area. Expect the showers (possibly a rumble of thunder) to continue throughout Friday afternoon into Saturday. Once we dry out again Saturday night, low temperatures may dive back towards the mid 30s. Another cold night may come Monday night.

We’ll keep you updated moving forward!

