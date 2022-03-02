BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — A fugitive wanted on both sides of the state line was arrested in Bonner Springs Wednesday morning.

Bonner Springs officers tracked down 20 year-old Yucasanta Oropreza at a home north of Kaw Valley Scenic Highway and North Park Avenue around 8:45 a.m.

They said Oropreza surrendered peacefully.

He was arrested for a shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, and several other warrants.

Oropreza is also wanted in connection with a deadly crash in Kansas City, Missouri on January 8, 2022.

He was taken to the Wyandotte County Jail.

