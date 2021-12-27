Full House: All 99 Ohio representatives sign aide’s trading cards

Trading cards that Ohio House legislative aide Adam Headlee had signed by all 99 state representatives are photographed at his office in the Riffe Center in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Headlee said the good humor with which both Republicans and Democrats greeted his project sends “a subtle message of unity” at a politically divided time. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — When Ohio House legislative aide Adam Headlee got his hands on a new set of trading cards of Ohio lawmakers, the 25-year-old Republican set out to get each one signed.

His office in Ohio’s state capital was already stuffed with political memorabilia, from campaign buttons to founding father bobbleheads.

Ultimately, all 99 state representatives gave him their John Hancocks. He said lawmakers of both parties were good sports.

Some legislators dated their cards.

One representative, a Democrat, asked to sign in blue. Another, a minister, added a “God Bless You.”

Hoping to confound historians, another scribbled “Drink more Scotch.”