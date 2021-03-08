Fully-vaccinated people can gather with some who haven’t, CDC says

WASHINGTON D.C. — During a White House COVID-19 response team briefing, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced guidance for vaccinated people and their interaction with others.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said those who have been fully-vaccinated can feel safe gathering with people from one other household who have not been vaccinated without masks, with a couple exceptions.

She said the new guidance will help people who have gotten inoculated understand how to safely interact with others, depending on who has gotten vaccinated and who has not. These are two distinct scenarios focused on gatherings in private settings.

New recommendations:

Fully-vaccinated people with other fully-vaccinated people:

Can do small gatherings indoors without wearing masks and without distancing

Vaccinated people with close contact to COVID-19 do not have to quarantine or get tested as long as they don’t show symptoms.

Fully-vaccinated people with unvaccinated people

CDC recommends fully vaccinated people can visit with non-vaccinated people from one other household without masks and without distancing, as long as no one is at high risk for COVID-19. For example, no one is older that 65 or has an underlying health condition.

If any non-vaccinated people are high risk, everyone should still wear a mask, distance and try to meet outdoors.

Fully vaccinated people visiting unvaccinated people of multiple households, people should wear masks, distance and meet outdoors.

Dr. Walensky said that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, should still refrain from large, public gatherings. People who are vaccinated are not exempt from local mask rules.

“We have to consider the underlying risk of the unvaccinated people,” she said.

Andy Slavitt, Acting Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said 2.2 million people are getting vaccinated on average every day.

There are currently about 59,000 cases of the coronavirus every day.

Watch the briefing in the video below. Dr. Walensky begins speaking at about 3:00.