Fulton police say kidnapping victim, woman previously reported missing are same person

FULTON, Mo.– The Fulton Police Department is now saying investigators believe the kidnapping victim from earlier this week and the missing person case both involve Tori Taylor.

Yesterday, police put out a missing person advisory for Taylor. They said she was last seen on April 20 in Montgomery County.

Police say the 25-year-old borrowed a car from a friend who lives in Fulton on April 21 and promised to return it but has not.

On Monday, the department announced it was investigating the possible kidnapping of a woman.

The department released images of a vehicle that was last seen on security video near E. 8th and State Street. The vehicle is described as gray or a dark-colored Dodge Charger with three men inside.

Police say the victim is a thin build female, approximately 5’3″, short brown hair, last seen wearing a black short-sleeve shirt and white shorts.

They were asking anyone with security cameras, doorbell video, or who may have seen the vehicles are asked to call police.

The Fulton Police Department says it has investigated dozens of leads and are continuing to get tips as they actively investigate.

If you have any information about Taylor’s whereabouts call Fulton Police at 573-592-3100 or Crimestoppers Tip Line at 573-592-2474.