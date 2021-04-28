Fun K-9 relay event at Bar K will raise money for veteran service dogs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — May is National Military Appreciation Month and one metro woman is organizing a truly unique way to help our veterans win the battle at home.

Katie Harris is the founder of ‘Moxie’s Mission’, a nonprofit dedicated to raising money to help match veterans with service dogs.

“Some people can really benefit from a service dog but might not be able to afford one and might not be able to wait on a certain list,” Harris explained. “So we’re just trying to do our part and help as many people as we can to get a service dog that might not be able to afford it.”

After being diagnosed with a rare disease that robbed her of her ability to walk, Harris found a new passion for life after she was paired with her service dog, Moxie. Harris has since regained her ability to walk is determined to raise money so others can benefit from a service dog.

“Service dogs range between $25,000 to $40,000, because you have to take into consideration the training, the food, and the boarding; all of it,” Harris said.

That’s why Harris is inviting teams of people and dogs to participate in ‘Moxie’s Mission 2nd Six-legged Relay Fun Run’ at Bar K Dog Bar on Kansas City’s Berkeley Riverfront on Sunday, May 16.

The cost is $30 per person.

FOX4’s Pat McGonigle and Loren Halifax will be there with their beloved dogs.

There’s also a silent auction with some star-studded items up for bid.

“We have a helmet signed by a Chiefs player, we have a KU basketball, we have Kendra Scott (items),” Harris said. “We have so many incredible things at the silent auction and all of those proceeds will go to fund service dogs for veterans.”

