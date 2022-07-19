NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tough day in North Kansas City turned tragic by midafternoon when the police chief announced the death of Officer Daniel Vasquez.

He died from injuries he suffered when a gunman stepped out of a car Vasquez stopped and shot the 32-year-old officer.

North Kansas City’s Mayor Bryant DeLong said agencies began assisting the city’s police department as soon as the shooting happened.

Now the help is being directed toward Vasquez’s family.

The Kansas City Fraternal Order of Police established a fund in the fallen officer’s honor.

All of the money donated through the fund will go to Vasquez’s family and help with whatever needs they may have.

This is the only fund that has been established in Vasquez’s name.

The North Kansas City Police Department is asking the public to only donate to this single fund in hopes of avoiding copycat scams through other fundraising websites.

