OLATHE, Kan. — An Olathe woman hopes to show her support, and her thanks, with dozens of boxes of Golden Grahams cereal for a school resource officer.

Rachel Swanson Hillestad organized a GoFundMe page to raise money to support Olathe East School Resource Officer Erik Clark and his family.

Clark is a 15-year veteran of the Olathe Police Department and has been a school resource officer at Olathe East for about half of his career.

The department called him a hero Friday after he prevented a student with a gun from injuring any of his classmates.

Prosecutors charged 18-year-old Jaylon Elmore with attempted capital murder. Both Clark and Kaleb Stoppel, an administrator at the school, were injured in the shooting. They each suffered serious injuries but were released from the hospital on Friday.

Both men are recovering at home and expected to fully recover from their injuries.

Hillestad describes herself as a friend of the Clark family.

She hopes to raise $510 to buy Clark a year’s worth of Golden Grahams, which is his favorite cereal.

“At the beginning of the school year, Officer Clark’s profile said he loves Golden Grahams. Let’s provide him a year‘s supply of his favorite snack,” Hillestad wrote when she created the account.

If the fund raises $1,020, Hillestad said her family would use it to buy two years’ worth of Golden Grahams for Clark. Any additional money raised will be added to a fund for the Olathe East student council to treat students and staff.

The Olathe School District is also working to organize donations to help both Clark and Stoppel. The district said it is compiling a list of people who would like to help. To add your name, call the district at 913-780-7000.

“Food is a comfort. Golden Grahams are glorious, and so are officer Clark and all those people in that room yesterday. Hug your people tight,” Hillestad wrote on the GoFundMe page.

The community is also asking everyone to wear orange and blue Wednesday to show their support for Olathe East.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.