Fundraiser for local artists takes annual fashion show to KC Streetcar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lights, camera, action. This year, stepping on the runway means stepping into a KC Streetcar for one organization.

Coalesce, a fundraiser to support local artists, is making some adjustments due to the pandemic. Organizers said 2020 has been a wild ride that’s landed them on KC Streetcar stops.

“There you go, Shelby!” Creative Director Walaa Style said to a model Monday.

When the pandemic ruined plans for their usual in-person fashion show, the KC Artists Coalition got creative and partnered with the KC Streetcar.

With a little wind, local models and some serious style, the fusion of art and couture is taking Kansas City on a wild ride.

“We like the dichotomy of high-end couture, fashion, art with a street car. You know everyone has ridden the streetcar or knows about the streetcar,” Walaa said. “So to present a really beautiful, dramatic fashion show was kind of bringing both those worlds together, similar to what we’re doing with art and fashion.”

They recorded the show Sunday and Monday and will virtually reveal it in November.

“Everyone’s doing amazing,” Walaa said.

If you donate $25, then you’ll receive a mask designed by one of the artists.

“Coalesce is a great opportunity to bring our community safely to support and enjoy the arts that have helped get us through this pandemic,” said Marissa Starke, executive director of KC Artists Coalition.

It’s all about celebrating art in the community.

“I want to get detailed shots, like poses, all that fun stuff,” Walaa said to the models.

The gowns were donated by The Gown Gallery. Eight local artists transformed them into walking canvasses, painting incredible designs. You’ll have to wait to see those dresses on Nov. 7 during the virtual event from 7-9 p.m.

You can find out more and donate here.