Fundraiser launched to keep Glenwood Arts, Rio theaters open after coronavirus shutdown

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Theater lovers are being asked to chip in to keep two of Kansas City's last independent theaters afloat after the coronavirus shutdown.

The Fine Arts Group, which owns both the Glenwood Arts and Rio theaters in Overland Park, launched a fundraiser Monday.

Both theaters have been closed since March 17, when large gatherings were banned in Kansas.

Owners Brian and Ben Mossman have operated the theaters since 1982 and now say they find themselves in uncharted waters.

“At this time, we are asking for whatever financial assistance you can provide,” Ben Mossman.

They are still paying managers at the theaters, but have no money coming in.

"We offer so many films throughout the year, film festivals, things you can't see anywhere else, so if you like those type of films, or want to keep the movie theater going just donate what you can. Some people do $10. Some people do more and we'll get through this, but it's going to be hard," said Brian Mossman.

You can support the Fine Arts Group by visiting their website here.