OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A fundraiser is expected to help people who called an Overland Park apartment home after it was damaged by fire.

The Highlands Management Team organized the GoFundMe for some of the residents at The Highlands Apartment Community.

A fire on June 3rd destroyed eight apartments. No injuries were reported in the blaze, but the people who lived in the apartments lost almost everything.

“We know we can never replace what was lost in the fire, but we hope to help give these neighbors peace of mind in settling again in their future homes with donations to help as they start over,” the management team said on the GoFundMe post.

The team also said the company that owns the complex will match all donations up to $20,000. Organizers said the donations will be split equally among the seven people and families impacted by the fire.

Investigators determined the fire started because of someone’s careless smoking.

