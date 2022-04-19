KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A week after 14-year-old Manuel Guzman died after being stabbed inside Northeast Middle School, strangers are planning to help his family.

Winnwood Skate Center will hold a donation-based stake from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday evening. Money raised from the event will be donated of Manuel’s family.

The skate center is located at 4426 Northeast Winn Road in Kansas City, Missouri. Skaters do need to sign a waiver before being allowed onto the floor.

The Winnwood fundraiser is in addition to a GoFundMe account established by a family member. The page has raised more than $34,000 for Manny’s family. The family posted the following message, thanking donors.

Once again we would like to express our gratitude for the outpouring of support from all of you that have donated and to those who continue to do so! Please know that each and every donation and all of the messages of condolence have been highly regarded and dearly appreciated! – Manuel Guzman GoFundMe

A visitation for Manny is planned for Saturday, April 23, at Passantino Bros. Funeral Home. Visitation will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.