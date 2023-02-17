KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As a local family makes funeral arrangements, the Kansas City police union is working to support them.

The Kansas City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 99 is taking donations for the family of Officer James Muhlbauer, who was killed Wednesday night when another driver hit his patrol vehicle.

Muhlbauer, a 20-year veteran of the Kansas City Police Department, and K9 officer Champ were patrolling near the intersection of Truman Road and Benton Boulevard.

Video showed the police officer was traveling eastbound on a green light. Prosecutors say 18-year-old Jerron Lightfoot was driving at 85 mph and ran a red light, striking the patrol car.

That crash caused a second collision with a pedestrian. Emergency crews pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene. The identity of this person has not been released yet, but the victim has been described as a man in his 50s.

The crash knocked Muhlbauer unconscious in the driver’s seat, and he was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries. Champ was in the backseat of the patrol vehicle at the time of the crash. Muhlbauer later died at the hospital. Champ was killed at the scene.

Lightfoot has been charged with two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter in the deadly crash.

Kansas City’s police union is now accepting donations here.

SAFE, the Surviving Spouse and Family Endowment Fund, is also presenting a check to Muhlbauer’s family in the coming days.

Funeral arrangements for Muhlbauer and Champ have not been released yet.