Funeral arrangements released for Independence firefighter

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Funeral arrangements have been made for Chad Sappenfield. Sappenfield was an equipment operator and paramedic with the Independence Fire Department for 13 years.

Visitation and funeral services will take place Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave. in Independence. Visitation is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The funeral will immediately follow. Both the visitation and the funeral are open to the public.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Valor Recovery Program.

Independence Fire Chief Doug Short said Sappenfield took his life at his home over the weekend. Short said Sappenfield served in the Army from 2003 to 2006, and deployed to Iraq during that time. Because of his military service and career as a first responder, Short said Sappenfield suffered from PTSD.

Short and Sappenfield’s family have said they hope his death will help overcome the stigma of seeking healp and treatment for mental health issues.

Suicide Help Hotlines

If you are thinking of hurting or killing yourself, please call 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433) or 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255).

If you are struggling and need to talk to someone who understands, call 1-866-WARM-EAR or 913-281-2251.

If you need more information or a referral, please call Mental Health of America at 913-281-2221.

No matter your financial situation, there is help available. Please seek help if you or someone you know is suffering.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, we urge you to get help immediately.

Go to a hospital, call 911 or call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433).

Suicide Help Information Online