Funeral assistance coming for Missourians who lost loved ones to COVID-19

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Emmanuel Cleaver, II, D – Missouri, said that FEMA will start taking applications for funeral assistance for Missourians who lost loved ones to COVID-19.

The funeral assistance program was created from funding provided by the American Rescue Plan.

To qualify, Missourians need to be U.S. citizens, non-citizen national, or qualified alien who paid for funeral services after January 20, 2020. The funeral services had to have been for an individual whose death in the United States and its territories and was caused, or likely caused by COVID-19.

“There is certainly no amount of money that can return a loved one or heal the wound of their painful passing,” Cleaver said. “While we may not be able to reverse the trauma of losing someone to COVID-19, with this grant program we hope to ease the financial burden of families who have suffered enough already. For the families that have been faced with unimaginable loss over the last year, FEMA and my office stand ready to assist you in this most difficult hour.”

Applicants may request up to $9,000 per funeral and up to $35,000 on one application.

To apply, the following information will be needed:

Social Security number for the applicant and deceased

Date of birth for the applicant and deceased

Current mailing address and telephone number for the applicant

Location or address where deceased died

Burial or funeral insurance policies information

Information on any donations or other funeral assistance received

Routing and account number if direct deposit is requested

To apply, call FEMA at 844-684-6333 (TTY 800-462-7585) Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST.