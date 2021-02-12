Funeral home van with a body inside stolen in north St. Louis County

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a vehicle stolen from a north St. Louis County QuikTrip with a body in it Thursday. The van has William C. Harris Funeral decals on the side and green wreaths with an “H” inside of them on the back.

Police were called to the gas station at Highway 367 and Parker Road in the Spanish Lake area of North County around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle. The van was left running and unattended in the parking lot. Someone got in and drove away. The van had a body in it while it was stolen.

The body inside the van is that of an adult female. The body has also not been recovered.

Police have not released the identity of the deceased woman but said the family has been notified of what has happened.

At about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, police said they have two persons of interest:

A white male, medium height, with black and gray hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a navy and white baseball cap, a gray hoodie, dark pants, and a black ski mask. A white female, medium height, with brown or red hair. At the time of the incident, she was wearing a black jacket, dark pants, and dark boots. She also had a black backpack on.

Police say the van was spotted in Alton, Ill. shortly after the theft, but they believe it could now be in the area of Godfrey, Ill.

“It’s opportunistic,” Officer Tracy Panus of the St. Louis County Police Department said. “These thefts from gas stations. People leave their vehicles running. It only takes a matter of seconds before someone’s in your vehicle and they’re gone…we are out very actively searching for this van. We have our auto theft unit out. We have our patrol officers out very actively searching to recover this woman for her family.”

The van is a white 2012 Nissan NV1500 with Missouri plate ID: 5MDX73. Call St. Louis County Police if you see it 636-529-8210.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.