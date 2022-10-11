KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, firefighter will be honored just days after he was shot and killed in Independence.

Visitation for 41-year-old Anthony “Tony” Santi is being held Tuesday afternoon at The Rock of KC. The church is located at 12750 North Winan Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Visitation is underway until 8 p.m.

A celebration of life for Santi will be held at The Rock of KC Wednesday morning. The funeral will begin at 11 a.m.

Anthony Santi, 41, was shot and killed at a gas station along U.S. 40 Highway on Oct. 6, after standing up for an employee.

Ja’Von Taylor is facing a weapons charge from the incident. No one has been charged with shooting and killing Santi at this time.

