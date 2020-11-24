Funeral plans announced for 2 Kansas City Fire Department employees who died from COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Fire Department has announced funeral arrangements for two of its members who recently died from COVID-19.

The department is mourning the losses of Capt. Bobby Rocha and communication specialist and paramedic Scott Davidson, who both died this weekend from the virus that has claimed more than 250,000 lives in the United States.

“This was the worst case scenario that they would never come out of the hospital alive. It’s devastating. It’s devastating to all of us,” KCFD Chief Donna Lake said over the weekend.

Rocha was 60 years old and a 29-year veteran of the department. Davidson was 45 years old and a member of KCFD for 18 years.

Davidson’s services are scheduled to start the day after Thanksgiving. A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at the Lakeview Funeral Home in Wichita. A funeral with a graveside service to follow will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Crossroads Baptist Church in Wichita.

Wichita does not have a limit on how many people can be in attendance, but the city does require all attendees wear masks.

A drive-thru visitation will be held for Rocha from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29. Guests will be able to sign the register book and pay respects to Rocha’s family at the McGilley Funeral Home on Vivion Road in Kansas City.

The funeral service will be closed to the public due to COVID-19 limitations. However, it will be live-streamed on McGilley Antioch Chapel’s Facebook page. The service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30.

Sadly, this isn’t the first time that COVID-19 has tragically impacted the Kansas City Fire Department.

KCFD also lost EMT Billy Birmingham to coronavirus in April. More than 200 KCFD members have tested positive for COVID-19 since March.