North Kansas city Officer Daniel Vasquez was shot and killed in the line of duty on July 19, 2022.

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Funeral arrangements are announced for fallen North Kansas City Officer Daniel Vasquez.

A public visitation honoring Vasquez will be held Tuesday, July 26, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The visitation will take place at Vineyard Church, 12300 NW Arrowhead Trafficway, in Kansas City’s Northland.

Funeral services will take place Wednesday, July 27 at 9 a.m. The funeral will also be held at Vineyard Church.

Anyone attending the visitation or funeral service must enter the church from US-169 South.

Anyone who would like to support the Vasquez Family, and North Kansas City Police Department but are unable to attend the service may line Armour Road for the procession immediately following the funeral service.

The planned route is:

The procession will leave Vineyard Church and proceed south on US-169 South to MO-9 South.

From there, it will exit onto Armour Road to Interstate-29 North.

The procession will then travel Antioch North to 64th Street East to White Chapel Memorial Gardens.

Police warn drivers should expect traffic delays if traveling in and around the venues and procession route on Wednesday, July 27.

