Funeral procession details released for Overland Park Police officer who died of COVID-19

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Plans are underway to honor an Overland Park Police officer who died more than a month after contracting COVID-19.

Freddie Castro was just 23 years old when he died Wednesday.

Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez recognized Castro’s dedication to the department the same evening.

“Freddie was young, enthusiastic and so proud to be a police officer,” Donchez said in a statement. “He left a lasting impact on our department and we will miss him. Please keep Freddie’s family and friends and his OPPD family in your thoughts and prayers.”

The police department thanked the community for the ongoing support and prayers for Castro, his family and the department.

Castro’s family is planning a private funeral service to honor him and celebrate his life, but the community is invited to be a part of the funeral procession.

The police department invites anyone who wants to honor Castro to line the streets on September 8th at 3 p.m. The funeral procession will travel north on Nall Boulevard from W. 143rd to College Avenue. It will then turn and head west on College and proceed to Metcalf Avenue.

The Overland Park Police Officers Foundation continues to raisie funds for Castro’s family.