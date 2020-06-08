Funeral scheduled Wednesday for DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Clark

MAYSVILLE, Mo. — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that the funeral for Sheriff Andy Clark, who was killed in the line of duty last week, will take place on Wednesday, June 10.

Clark was killed in a two-vehicle crash on June 3 while responding to help a deputy.

The sheriff’s office said while there will be no public visitation or funeral service, the internment will be open to the public. Internment will be at Oak Cemetery located at 8875 M0 – 6 Highway, Amity, MIssouri on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. They ask that people plan to arrive no later than 12:45 p.m.

Highway 6 will be closed to thru traffic from Highway 31 to Sharp Rd. around the cemetery beginning at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. They ask that people travel through Maysville and westbound on MO-6 Highway to access the cemetery.

A public memorial has been set up on the courthouse lawn if you would like to place signs, flowers or messages of support the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Junior Deputy Program for the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, PO Box 350, Maysville, MO 64469: Oak Christian Church, 8875 MO-6 Highway, Amity, MO; or the Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS) Foundation, c/o Ryan & Kim Mason, 24475 Millwood Road, Easton, KS 66020