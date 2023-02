KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The visitation and funeral service for officer James Muhlbauer and his K-9 Champ will be held Wednesday, February 22.

Services will be held at Municipal Auditorium with the public visitation being held from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. The Funeral will begin at 11:30 a.m.

There will be no graveside services.

Following the funeral service, full honors will be presented outside on 13th Street in front of the auditorium. There will be a uniformed honor guard.