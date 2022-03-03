KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city is taking bids for a feasibility study that will eventually determine the future of the current Buck O’Neil Bridge.

The study will be responsible for getting public input, reviewing engineering and technical issues, determining costs, and recommending options after the new Buck O’Neil Bridge opens.

City leaders hope to come up with a plan to repurpose the bridge instead of demolishing it. Some people have said they want to turn it in to a park over the river. Others want to see the area developed into restaurants and open spaces.

Another popular idea, according to the city, is to turn the bridge into an area like New York’s High Line Park.

Whatever is eventually decided, city leaders say the project will impact the city for decades to come.

“We have a unique opportunity to transform the iconic Buck O’Neill bridge into a new and exciting destination for local residents as well as tourists from all over the county,” said City Manager Brian Platt. “This project has the potential to become a national level attraction and landmark.”

A $300,000 grant from the state of Missouri will pay for the feasibility study.

The new Buck O’Neil Bridge will cost close to $220 million dollars to build. MoDOT expects for it to be completed by 2024.

