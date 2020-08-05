Galloway claims Parson mismanaged pandemic response as governor campaign begins in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After winning the Democratic nomination Tuesday, Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway launched her campaign for governor here on Wednesday.

Altering the state response to the new coronavirus will likely be a central issue in the campaign.

Galloway said voters will have a clear choice in November between two distinct paths for Missouri. In doing so, she criticized virtually everything Gov. Mike Parson has done in response to the pandemic.

She said she’s worried about how the school year will start as COVID-19 infections continue to surge, claiming that the governor mismanaged the response to the virus by never shutting down the state. She claims that is the reason some schools now are not reopening for full in-person classes this fall.

She also said she wants to work to revive an economy that’s been depressed by the pandemic by taking statewide action.

“I do believe that we need a mask mandate to stem the spread of COVID,” Galloway said. “We need to reset our COVID strategy. There needs to be an immediate realization that our economic recovery depends on containing the spread of the virus, so we do need a mask mandate. We also need funding at the local level for contact tracing and more testing so we can get the virus under control.”

Galloway criticized the governor for removing 100,000 Missourians from Medicaid since the pandemic began in March. She said she wants to increase access to health care. However, she said she believes voter approval of Medicaid expansion won’t be enacted if Parson remains governor.

She said if elected, in addition to a statewide mask mandate, she would work to contain the spread of the virus by expanding testing and working to provide more personal protective equipment both to frontline workers and schools.

Galloway said she doesn’t want kids in school to get COVID-19 and then have to “get over it,” referring to an interview in which Parson stressed reopening schools and downplayed the virus’ potential effect on students.