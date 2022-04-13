ST. LOUIS — Game 2 of the I-70 Series between the Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed due to weather.

The St. Louis area is expecting severe weather including damaging winds, hail, tornadoes and heavy rain.

The Royals announced that the game will be made up on Monday, May 2 at 3:15 p.m. from Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals won Game 1 on Tuesday 6-5 and will now head to Milwaukee on Thursday to visit the Brewers.

Kansas City will return home to host the Detroit Tigers on Thursday at 7:10 p.m.

The Royals sit at 2-3 and are currently enduring a three-game losing streak after opening with two straight wins at home.