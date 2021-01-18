‘Game on’: Parkville bar owners make bet over Chiefs-Bills AFC title game

PARKVILLE, Mo. — Two local bar owners have a friendly wager over the AFC Championship between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

What’s on the line? The fan of the losing team has to wear the winning team’s gear and work at the other bar on Super Bowl Sunday.

Al Burns, owner of Al’s Bar and Grill in Parkville, moved here 25 years ago.

“Kansas City is my home now, but Buffalo will always be my heart,” Burns said.

He’s made a lot of friends, mostly Chiefs fans, over the years, including Troy Todd, owner of Riverpark Pub and Eatery, just a few miles away.

In a Facebook post Sunday, Riverpark challenged Al’s to that bet, which Al’s gladly accepted.

“He challenged me, and we’ll never turn down a bet here at Al’s Bar and Grill,” Burns said. “So now, game on.”

They each already have an idea of what they’ll make the other do while they kick back and watch their team in the Super Bowl.

“We’ll have him sweep the floors and take out of the garbage,” Burns said.

“I’m going to have a broom as well, but it’s going to entail the Chiefs sweeping the Bills, beating them twice this year,” Todd said.

It all comes down to this Sunday when we’ll learn who’s working and what they’re wearing.