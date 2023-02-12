Adapted from an arcade game, “Tecmo Super Bowl” was first released for the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) in 1991.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Sports fans can tap into a bit of video game nostalgia before the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII Sunday night.

While some gamers might be trying to predict the outcome of the big game with Madden simulations, others are throwing it back with Nintendo’s classic “Tecmo Super Bowl.”

The 8-bit video game first released for the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) in 1991, and later updated in 2020, lets players act out a back-and-forth battle between Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

If you’re wondering which team will take home the Super Bowl title, Chiefs fans might not like the outcome predicted by tecmobowl.org. An official simulation released by Tecmo predicts the Eagles will take the game in overtime, 27-24.

But that’s not the only prediction being made. BetOnline released a simulation of the game using NFL ’95 on Sega Mega Drive. The simulation also predicts the game will go into overtime with the Eagles beating the Chiefs, 28-21.

For fans wanting to create their own Super Bowl showdown, Tecmo Super Bowl is available on the Nintendo Switch.