KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Get ready for excitement under the big top. Garden Bros Nuclear Circus is coming to the Kansas City area.

Shows will take place from April 7 through April 10 with 10 different show times at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas.

Ticket prices range from around $15 to $60 tickets that include ringside seating next to all the action.

Free kid tickets are valid for children ages 3-13. Children under 2 are free unless they require a seat.

The free kid tickets must be presented at the box office day of show in order for the child to get in for free.

The company said ticket prices are subject to change on show day with online and phone sales ending at 10:30 a.m. on show day.

Performers from over 22 countries will make up the action jammed, fast paced 100 minute performance featuring the Crazy Cossacks Riderz, Human Slingshot, Wheel of Death, Human Cannonball, Motorcycles in the Sphere of Fear, Showgirls Hanging from their Hair, Olympic Gymnasts, the Funniest Clowns, Back Flipping Dogs as seen on America’s Got Talent.

“We’ve made it a real affordable family event with the cooperation of participating retail outlets” said Niles Garden, producer of Garden Brothers Circus. In the words of Walt Disney “I want families to have as much fun as they do at the circus.”