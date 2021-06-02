Garden City man killed in Henry County motorcycle crash

GARDEN, Mo. — A 51-year-old Missouri man has died following a crash Tuesday night in Henry County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. near Route M and Missouri Highway 13.

The driver of a motorcycle was westbound on Route M when he swerved to avoid a vehicle pulling out of a private drive.

The motorcyclist overcorrected, causing the vehicle to run off the roadway.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Robert L. Strotheide, of Garden City, was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android