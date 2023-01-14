WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Garden City Police Department (GCPD) is asking for the public’s help finding a suspect in a stabbing that occurred on Saturday morning.

A news release from GCPD says the stabbing occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of N. Taylor Plaza in Garden City. Police say Joel Chanez, 39, is suspected of stabbing a 35-year-old victim during a verbal altercation.

Chanez was last seen wearing a red plaid shirt with black vest, blue jeans, and cowboy boots. He is approximately 5’8, 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If located or if you have information on Chanez, please call the Garden City Police Department at 620-276-1300.