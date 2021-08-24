Gardner Edgerton expands masking policy to include middle, high school students

GARDNER, Kan. — More students in the Gardner Edgerton School District will soon be required to wear a mask in class.

Monday, the USD 231 School Board voted 4-1 to expand masking requirements to include students in grades seven through twelve.

Board members Kristen Schultz, Rob Shippy, Brandon Parks and Robin Stout voted in favor of the expansion. Lana Sutton was the only board member to vote against it. Board members Tresa Boden and Shawn Carlisle were not present at Monday night’s meeting.

The masking requirement builds on the county mandate requiring students in Pre-K through 6th grade wear a face mask.

The new mask policy will begin on Monday, Aug. 30. The school board will revisit masking requirements during the regular board meeting on Sept. 13.