GARDNER, Kan. — The last remaining vacant seat on the Gardner Edgerton School Board has been filled.

Monday the board voted 5-1 to confirm Russell Ellis to fill the vacant District 1, Position 1 board seat previously held by Kristen Schultz. Ellis will serve the remainder of Schultz’s unexpired term set to end in 2024.

Ellis works as a microbiology lab analyst for Procter and Gamble. He has five children, including four currently enrolled in schools within the district.

In his application, Ellis identified student opportunities, parent communication, and teacher support as his top priorities for the district. Ellis also referenced city growth and school zoning in his overall vision for the district.

“Our community is growing, and we should not lose sight of that speed of growth and what needs the district might develop rather quickly. My vision for our district is to continue to be that top rated high performing district, delivering the highest level of education that we can, as we expand!,” Ellis wrote in his application. “I also want to keep our kids safe and make sure we continue to be that leading guide for them as they continue to develop. I want to maintain the school programs that we currently have that work well and continue to deliver the best foundation as possible for learning.”

Ellis will join the rest of the board at the next regular school board meeting on Monday, May 2.