GARDNER, Kan. —Starting next week students in the Gardner-Edgerton School District will no longer be required to wear a mask in the classroom.

During a special meeting Thursday, the school board voted 4-2 to end masking requirements for students in pre-K through 12th grade. The masking requirements are set to expire at the end of the school day on Friday, Feb. 11.

Board President Lana Sutton said the decision for children to wear a mask should be left up to the parents.

“Everybody needs to do, in my opinion, what is right for their own families and nobody should be ridiculed or criticized for wearing a mask,” Sutton said.

Starting Monday, students and staff will have the option to voluntarily wear masks while inside school buildings, but masking requirements will not be enforced by the district.

“My main concern, of many, was the mental health of the children. I fear if we don’t act now this is just going to keep compounding and we don’t know what’s going to happen in the future with these mental health issues,” Councilmember Tom Reddin said.

Parents will still have the option to participate in the district’s Test-to-Stay program. All student absences will be recorded with a positive test, but the district will no longer include COVID exclusions. Any students or faculty member that tests positive for the virus is required to isolate at home for at least five days.

Board members Katie Williams and Kristen Schultz voted against the resolution. Schultz requested the board wait until Feb. 22 to allow teachers time to plan for the change after parent-teacher conference. Schultz also suggested the board continue requiring masks when school absence rates reach four percent and allowing masks to be optional when absentee rate drops below two percent.

“With the percentages as high as eight and six (percent) we will likely never get to that rate and it will, I feel like, just produce this cycle of continuous people out and in,” Schultz.

Under the district’s new mitigation plan, if the absence rate in any school exceeds eight percent, the building would be closed for two days for cleaning and sanitation. Starting on Feb. 22 the district will return to pre-pandemic practices for school lunch and recess periods.