Gardner Edgerton secondary students to start hybrid learning in February

GADRNER, Kan. — The Gardner Edgerton School District will start a hybrid school format for sixth through ninth graders on Feb. 8. Sophomore, Juniors and Seniors will start on Feb. 9.

This return is possible as a result of a continual downward decline in the incident rate and percent positivity rate in our county, and recommendations made by Johnson County Health and Environment (JCHE), Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE), Kansas State Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). Also, this return is primarily due to the success in preventing COVID-19 transmission in our schools. Letter sent to parents from Gardner Edgerton School District

The hybrid model will be as follows:

Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Last Names

A-L In-Person Learning Remote Check-In In- Person Learning Remote Check-In Remote Learning Last Names

M-Z Remote Check-In In-Person Learning Remote Check-In In-Person Learning Remote Learning

During the hybrid learning model, asynchronous activities will be assigned to students on “Remote Check-In” days.

There will be availability for small groups to work on-site determined by academic need.

Staff, teachers and students will continue to follow COVID-19 protocols including wearing masks, social distancing and hand washing.

Meals will be served on “In-Person Learning” days. Starting on Feb. 15, the school will provide a free weekly meal kit containing three breakfasts and three lunches at the end of the first school day scheduled every week.

Individual Education Plans will determine special education services for those students.

Students are subject to return to remote learning if there is an increase in positive COVID-19 cases.

Pre-K through fifth grade students who have selected remote learning will remain remote. All other students will continue with in-person learning.