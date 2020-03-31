Gardner giving residents free month of electricity to ease financial burden

GARDNER, Kan. — Gardner city leaders have decided to help out their residents and business owners with one of their monthly bills as coronavirus causes some to struggle financially.

In a meeting Monday night, the City Council voted to eliminate the electricity charges that were billed in March for residential customers.

Commercial customers won’t be left out though. They’ll be credited for the use of their first 5000 KW/h of electricity, according to the city of Gardner.

“We are fortunate that we own our utilities, so we can authorize these changes and provide this much welcome relief for all in our community while they wait for federal government assistance,” Gardner Mayor Steve Shute said in a news release.

The generous actions will result in approximately $790,000 in lost revenue for the city.

“Our city has a robust electric fund that can absorb this loss of revenue, and we’ve purposely kept it strong to address any unforeseen issues that may impact our electric service,” Shute said.

“While we’re not using this money to pay for an infrastructure upgrade or replacement project, we are doing whatever we can to help our residents and businesses get through this unforeseen pandemic. This is a time we have to take care of one another and that should start with leadership.”

The city said customers should automatically receive an update for their March bill.