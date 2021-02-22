Gardner man facing four federal charges in connection to US Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Protesters gather on the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Pro-Trump protesters entered the U.S. Capitol building after mass demonstrations in the nation’s capital during a joint session Congress to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Gardner man is now facing charges in relation to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The FBI took Ryan Keith Ashlock into custody without incident Monday morning. He has been federally charged with conspiracy, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, obstruction of justice/Congress, and knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.

Federal court documents detailing the allegations against Ashlock were not immediately available.

He is one of several Kansas and Missouri residents, and dozens across the U.S. to be charged in the violence at the Capitol last month while Congress was meeting to certify Democrat Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential race.

Three others in the Kansas City metro are also facing charges — William Chrestman, of Olathe; Christopher Kuehne, of Olathe; and Louis Colon, of Blue Springs.