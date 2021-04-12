Garmin co-founder Min Kao lands on Forbes’ top billionaires list once again

Garmin Ltd. co-founder and Executive Chairman Min Kao and his family once again made Forbes‘ list of top billionaires for 2021, with a net worth of $4.5 billion.

However, Kao’s position fell to No. 638 on the list from 538 last year, even though his net worth rose $1 billion during the same time period.

Forbes uses stock prices and exchange rates from March 5 to calculate net worths.

This year’s list — the 35th annual — is the longest yet, with 2,755 billionaires, 660 more than last year. Their total value is $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion in 2020.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos tops the list with a net worth of $177 billion, followed by Tesla founder Elon Musk at $151 billion and French luxury goods tycoon Bernard Arnault at No. 3 with a net worth of $150 billion.