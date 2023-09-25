KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A highly-anticipated Kansas City area event won’t happen next year with the Garmin KC Air Show announcing Monday there won’t be a 2024 show.

The 2023 event was packed with world-class performers over two days in August, including the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo Team and the U.S. Marines Corps F-35B Lightning II.

The event organizers didn’t give a reason why, only that it’s taking a break, though no future plans were announced.

The show in previous years had been at the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport, but the most recent events moved out to the New Century AirCenter in Johnson County, Kansas.