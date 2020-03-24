Garth Brooks brought to tears during at-home concert on Facebook Live

DALLAS — Country power couple Garth Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood performed for more than 3 million people during an at-home concert Monday evening on Facebook Live.

In fact, so many people tuned in that the stream crashed the site, according to USA Today.

It looks like the Facebook Live concert wasn’t posted in full — likely due to the technical issues. However, Brooks posted the couple performing a song request: “Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

The couple sang many of their hit songs and few other favorites like “Hallelujah” and Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect.”

According to USA Today, Brooks got emotional watching Yearwood sing “Amazing Grace.” Following her performance, Brooks delivered the message, “we’re all in this together.”

USA Today reports the couple would’ve kept going but were told it was time to shut things down.

“This thing flew by. I have overstayed my welcome,” Brooks said.

Let’s hope more footage of the concert will be released on Facebook over the next few hours. You can keep an eye on Brooks’ page by following this link.