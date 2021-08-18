Garth Brooks cancels next 5 concerts on stadium tour due to rising COVID-19 cases

Garth Brooks performs at The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize tribute concert at DAR Constitution Hall on March 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour has canceled the next five scheduled shows due to rising COVID-19 numbers.

According to the country superstar’s website, the decision will cause them to refund around 350,000 tickets to the five shows that were already rescheduled.

The five shows being cancelled are:

Cincinnati, Ohio – September 18

Charlotte, North Carolina – September 25

Baltimore, Maryland – October 2

Foxborough, Massachusetts – October 9

Nashville, Tennessee – no reschedule date

“In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us,” Brooks said. “Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part.”

A tour spokesperson said the team will monitor the virus’ impact as they hope to get back on the road by the end of the year and into 2022.

“The most important thing to me is fulfilling my end of the Stadium Tour by making sure every show is doable before putting tickets on sale (that is why we pulled the Seattle on sale),” Brooks said. “And making sure the environment these people are trading their time and money to put themselves into is not only the best experience ever, but also the safest one we can provide.”

Brooks has performed for over 300,000 fans so far in 2021 including a sold out show at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Brooks and his team were assessing whether to play in Kansas City as the number of COVID-19 cases were rising at the start of August.

The numbers prompted Brooks to stop the sale of tickets for the scheduled show in Seattle in September.

“We have a three week window coming up where we, as a group, will assess the remainder of the stadium tour this year. It’s humbling to see people put this much faith in you as an artist, and it kills me to think I am letting them down,” Brooks said in a statement ahead of the show at Arrowhead.

Tickets will automatically be refunded by Ticketmaster.