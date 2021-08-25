Garth Brooks plans fall dive bar tour for fans who are vaccinated

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 08: Garth Brooks performs onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Dolly Parton at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 8, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Garth Brooks has a new plan to preform live for fans after he made the decision to cancel the remaining five shows in his stadium tour due to COVID-19.

The country music star announced he plans to return to the road this fall. Instead of playing to packed stadiums, Brooks is planning a much more intimate setting. During his weekly Facebook Live show called “Inside Studio G”, Brooks hinted that he plans to return to dive bars and play.

He also made it clear that fans would be required to be vaccinated to get into the shows.

“Because you can fully vaccinate dive bars,” Brooks said. “People have got to have their card to even get in. The only way to get in through dive bars [is] country radio, your local country station.”

That’s all the information Brooks provided about the upcoming dive bar tour. His representatives responded to FOX4 and said they weren’t ready to release any additional information about the upcoming tour yet.

Brooks’ wife, Trisha Yearwood, was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier in 2021. When he met with media before his August show at Arrowhead Stadium, Brooks said he requires everyone working on his tour to be fully vaccinated against the virus. If they aren’t vaccinated, he said they stay home.

After playing Arrowhead Stadium and a show in Nebraska, Brooks canceled the remaining five shows in his stadium tour because of safety concerns over the increasing number of COVID-19 cases across the country.

Brooks said he plans to resume his stadium tour next year, but said he can’t guarantee that he will be able to reschedule all of the venues he canceled this year.