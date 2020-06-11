Garth Brooks virtual concert set to play at metro drive-in theaters

KANSAS CITY METRO — Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Garth Brooks is still planning on performing for audiences across North America. The events might just look a little different than normal.
Hundreds of drive-in theaters are set to host the one-night concert show, scheduled for June 27.
B&B Theatres Twin Drive-in in Independence will play the concert for the Missouri side of the metro. Boulevard Drive-in Theater will play it as well in Kansas City, Kansas.
Tickets go on sale June 19 at $100 per vehicle, admitting as many people as there are legal seatbelts. The show starts at “dusk,” rain or shine.
Find more information on the Encore Live website.
KANSAS
Starlite Twin Drive-In, 3900 South Hydraulic Ave., Wichita, KS, 6721
Midway Drive-in, 29591 West 327th St., Paola, KS, 66071
HWY101 Drive-In, 1050 County Rd. 6000, Edna, KS, 67342
Boulevard Drive-in Theater, 1051 Merriam Ln, Kansas City, KS, 66103
Kanapolis Drive-in, 804 North Kansas Ave., Kanopolis, KS, 67454
South Drive-in, 1019 Est. McArtor Rd, Dodge City, KS, 6780
MISSOURI
Starlite Drive-in, 15605 N. State Hwy 21, Cadet, MO, 63630
66 Drive-in, 17231 Old 66 Boulevard, Carthage, MO, 64836
B&B Moberly Five and Drive Drive-in, 3000 North Morley, Moberly, MO, 65270
B&B Twin Drive-in, 110 West Maple Avenue, Independence, MO, 64053
Barco Drive-in, 57 South East 25th Lane, Lamar, MO, 64759
Highway 19 Drive-in, 5853 Highway 19, Cuba, MO, 65453
Phoenix Drive-in, 16657 Highway B, Houston, MO, 65483
Sunset Drive-in, 1601 East Church St., Aurora, MO, 65605