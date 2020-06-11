Garth Brooks virtual concert set to play at metro drive-in theaters

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 08: Garth Brooks performs onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Dolly Parton at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 8, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

KANSAS CITY METRO — Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Garth Brooks is still planning on performing for audiences across North America. The events might just look a little different than normal.

Hundreds of drive-in theaters are set to host the one-night concert show, scheduled for June 27.

B&B Theatres Twin Drive-in in Independence will play the concert for the Missouri side of the metro. Boulevard Drive-in Theater will play it as well in Kansas City, Kansas.

Tickets go on sale June 19 at $100 per vehicle, admitting as many people as there are legal seatbelts. The show starts at “dusk,” rain or shine.

Find more information on the Encore Live website.

KANSAS

Starlite Twin Drive-In, 3900 South Hydraulic Ave., Wichita, KS, 6721

Midway Drive-in, 29591 West 327th St., Paola, KS, 66071

HWY101 Drive-In, 1050 County Rd. 6000, Edna, KS, 67342

Boulevard Drive-in Theater, 1051 Merriam Ln, Kansas City, KS, 66103

Kanapolis Drive-in, 804 North Kansas Ave., Kanopolis, KS, 67454

South Drive-in, 1019 Est. McArtor Rd, Dodge City, KS, 6780

MISSOURI

Starlite Drive-in, 15605 N. State Hwy 21, Cadet, MO, 63630

66 Drive-in, 17231 Old 66 Boulevard, Carthage, MO, 64836

B&B Moberly Five and Drive Drive-in, 3000 North Morley, Moberly, MO, 65270

B&B Twin Drive-in, 110 West Maple Avenue, Independence, MO, 64053

Barco Drive-in, 57 South East 25th Lane, Lamar, MO, 64759

Highway 19 Drive-in, 5853 Highway 19, Cuba, MO, 65453

Phoenix Drive-in, 16657 Highway B, Houston, MO, 65483

Sunset Drive-in, 1601 East Church St., Aurora, MO, 65605