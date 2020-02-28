Garth Brooks wore a Sanders jersey during Detroit concert, some fans thought it was a political endorsement

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 08: Garth Brooks performs at Yankee Stadium on July 8, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

DETROIT — Country singer Garth Brooks shared a photo to Instagram from his concert in Detroit and some fans criticized the photo thinking it was an endorsement for politician Bernie Sanders.

“Good grief. Can’t you just do what you get paid to do ???? Why why why does it have to involve politics !!!” one Instagram user posted.

“If that’s Bernie shirt I just lost a lot of respect for you!” another Instagram user posted.

The photo is of the back of Brooks. He is wearing a black cowboy hat and Lions jersey with the name Sanders and number 20.

During the concert Brooks told fans he was wearing this particular jersey because the concert was at Ford Field, where the Lions play, and he’s been friends with Kansas native Barry Sanders since college, according to FOX4’s Kerri Stowell, who was at the concert.

Sanders, who was a first round NFL Draft pick in 1989, played for the Lions from 1989 to 1998.