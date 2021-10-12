Gas leak closes Kansas City, Kansas supermarket, two people taken to hospital

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A gas leak Tuesday afternoon closed a Kansas City, Kansas supermarket and sent multiple people to the hospital.

Crews with the Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department responded to a medical call just after 12 p.m. at the El Rio Bravo Supermarket near South 10th Street and Central Avenue.

KCKFD carries Carbon Monoxide monitors that are attached to their medical bags. When crews carried the medical bag inside, the Carbon Monoxide monitor was alerted.

At that time, fire crews grabbed the gas meter from the fire truck and found Carbon Monoxide readings to be very high and the building was evacuated and the call was upgraded to a Hazmat response.

KCKFD said two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and six to seven people were administered oxygen on scene and later refused being taken by EMS to the hospital.

Kansas Gas Service has taken over the investigation and are in the process of locating the source of the gas leak.

The El Rio Bravo Supermarket remains closed at this time.