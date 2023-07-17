UPDATE 8:38 P.M. — According to City Utilities’ outage map, power has been restored to customers in the area affected by this explosion.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A gas main has exploded north of Lake Springfield, leaving thousands without power.

City Utilities (CU) said crews were completing routine maintenance on the gas line at around 11:30 a.m.

“They were working on a valve, [and] when they disconnected that valve, it failed,” CU Communications Manager Joel Alexander said. “The natural gas did not stop flowing and it ignited immediately. We had three people that were in the pit when that happened. They managed to escape.”

According to the City Utilities outage map, about 1,700 customers were affected by the explosion, along with around ten people who are without natural gas.

“That fireball went into the electric lines and into the distribution system and it created quite a bit of damage,” Alexander said.

Alexander said it took fire crews 45 minutes to put out the flames. Neighbors said it was concerning to see how big the fire got.

“I was working at my client’s house and I noticed a really loud noise, like a wishing noise,” Jocelyn Littlemoon said. “I then heard another huge explosion. I could just feel the flames coming towards me and just how hot it was.”

Police made people leave the area of the 5000 block of South Charleston Avenue as the fire expanded. Springfield Police Department officers assisted with the evacuation of the area.

“My wife was actually running errands and she said she called me and she said there’s a gas line on fire down the street,” David Myers said. “When we were down there, there was a couple of explosions. We came right back here and started to evacuate our stuff. Just two days worth of clothes and some of my military equipment and just and a sleeping bag headed out the door.”

CU said an incident like this is a reminder of how dangerous natural gas can be.

“Situations like this can often end up a lot more tragically than they did,” Alexander said. “We’re very fortunate that our folks are okay.”

Neighbors are also fortunate their houses stayed in one piece, even if it meant no electricity.

“We might be taking cold showers tonight, but I need to cool off anyway,” Myers said. “We’re happy that we aren’t exploded.”

CU said it might be several hours before everyone has their power back on.

The Springfield Fire Chief urged the public to avoid the area to allow emergency workers to safely get the fire under control.