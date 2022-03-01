KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City professor said Americans are feeling the impacts on those punishing sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine.

In his State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Joe Biden discussed those efforts.

“Together, along with our allies, we are right now enforcing powerful economic sanctions,” President Biden said. “We’re cutting off Russia’s largest banks and international financial system, preventing Russia’s central bank from defending the Russian ruble, making [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s $630 Billion war fund worthless.”

Russia’s stock market and ruble are plummeting. As of Tuesday night, the ruble was worth not even one-hundredth of the U.S. dollar.

Nathan Mauck, Ph.D., is an associate professor of finance at UMKC’S Bloch School.

“The first thing most people are going to focus on is impact on oil prices, potentially natural gas prices as well,” Mauck said. “Russia is an exporter of both of those products, oil has jumped or to an eight-year high. today, we’re up about 10%.”

Tuesday, Biden announced the release of 60 million barrels of oil reserves to help alleviate the extra money Americans are spending at the pump.

“We’re seeing a lot of stock market volatility everywhere,” Mauck said. “Russian stocks are down, but the U.S. market down a little bit today as well too, as we are less clear about what’s going to happen.”

Mauck said the FED was already looking at raising interest rates due to inflation. He says action now could create higher mortgage rates and slow investment.

And while we may pay more to fill up now, Mauck believes it’s a short-term problem.

“Longer term, this probably can reset,” Mauck said. “A lot of these impacts can be offset and not have a huge impact on U.S. energy costs longer term.”